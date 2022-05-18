DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.19. 2,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

