Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) dropped 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.03 and last traded at C$20.94. Approximately 138,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 333,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

DND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.67.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.