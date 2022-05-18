Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.