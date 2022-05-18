Dynamic Price Tops $0.0371 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $570,540.85 and $17.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,722.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.59 or 0.06679766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00230524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00651276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00538679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00069222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004158 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.