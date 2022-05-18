Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $136,120.44 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. 6,986,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

