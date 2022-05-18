Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of DT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dynatrace by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 56.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

