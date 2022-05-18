Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,790 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

