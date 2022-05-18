Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

