Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 56,317 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,127,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

