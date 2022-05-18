Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,264 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Southern stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,062. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

