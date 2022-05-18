Eagle Strategies LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV stock traded down $16.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.56. 6,214,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,812. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $386.78 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.21 and its 200-day moving average is $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

