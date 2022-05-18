Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,449 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000.

MGK stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.14 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

