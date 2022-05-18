Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. ABB comprises about 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ABB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ABB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

ABB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.