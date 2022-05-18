Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,364 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $8.82 on Wednesday, reaching $215.91. 1,284,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,334. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $211.84 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.