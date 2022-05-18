Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 18,732,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

