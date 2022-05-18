EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires 22,547 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 884,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

