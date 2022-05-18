EAM Global Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Calix makes up about 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Calix worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Calix by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Calix by 1,450.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187,474 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

CALX stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 469,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,715. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

