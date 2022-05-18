EAM Global Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

WCC traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 361,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,764. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

