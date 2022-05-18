EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

