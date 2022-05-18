EAM Global Investors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 183,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBK. B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.