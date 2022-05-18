EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,157 shares of company stock worth $17,074,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.