EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,958. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.