EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.13 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. 3,939,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,379. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

