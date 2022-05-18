EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

ArcBest stock traded down $9.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,076. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

