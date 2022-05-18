EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 761,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 872,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

