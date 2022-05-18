EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Forward Air accounts for 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

FWRD stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

