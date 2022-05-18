Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

