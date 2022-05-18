eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Cut by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 134,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

