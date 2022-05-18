Edgeware (EDG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,209.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $17.73 million and $171,209.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,149.73 or 0.99995541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,853,170,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,563,850 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.