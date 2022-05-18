Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock worth $332,138,906. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.19. 2,152,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $193.11 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

