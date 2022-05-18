Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.90. 27,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 891,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

About Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

