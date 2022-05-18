Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 96,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 671,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

EMR traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 111,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

