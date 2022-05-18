Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

