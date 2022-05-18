Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises 1.4% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Endava worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. 131,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.86. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

