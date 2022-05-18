Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.00

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $249,444.24 and approximately $36.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006582 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00404558 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002852 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

