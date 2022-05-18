Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

EDNCU stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Endurance Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDNCU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,691,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.