Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 10.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.85. 387,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,526,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $915.17 million, a P/E ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.