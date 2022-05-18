Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.06

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 1490854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.