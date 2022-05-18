Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $20.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

