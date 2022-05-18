Eneti Inc. (NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 15th

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NETI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.