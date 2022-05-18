Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $207,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $20.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.04. 948,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,993. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.98 and a 200-day moving average of $433.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.