Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 15,716 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.34% of Waste Management worth $240,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

