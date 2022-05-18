Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $153.55 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,693 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $153,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE:DG traded down $25.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.26. 5,494,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

