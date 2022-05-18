Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $190,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,337,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,720,303. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

