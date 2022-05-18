Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $432,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,268. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

