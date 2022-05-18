Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 117,997 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,997 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.26% of AON worth $169,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $9.54 on Wednesday, reaching $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,512. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

