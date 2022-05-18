Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 16,682 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $537,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $464,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $12.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

