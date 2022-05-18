Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of EBTC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. 8,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $395.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

