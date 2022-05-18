Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Entertainment One Ltd (OTCMKTS:ENTMF – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Get Entertainment One alerts:

Entertainment One Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENTMF)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.