Enzyme (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $7.51 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and $7.51 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $29.63 or 0.00101990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,067.13 or 1.00065135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,289 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.